Dr. Darshan Shah, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darshan Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Shah works at Beautologie, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Malibu, CA and Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Darshan R Shah MD Inc Dba Bakersfield Wellness Surgery Center
    4850 Commerce Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3800
  2. 2
    beautologie malibu
    24955 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 589-6380
  3. 3
    Beautologie Fresno
    1903 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 476-4460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)

About Dr. Darshan Shah, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1750446159
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mayo Clinic Rochester
Internship
  • Kmc/Ucsd
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Darshan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

