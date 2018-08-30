Dr. Darshan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darshan Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Apple Valley Family Optometry Centre15972 Tuscola Rd Ste 101, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 810-7631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Know since my 1st baby, now 2nd baby needed medical care, both local hospital and Loma Linda did not help, thats when Dr. D. Patel helped us and took care of my baby. Will not change my doctor......He is awasome........
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518172535
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.