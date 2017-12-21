Dr. Darshan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darshan Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Locations
1
Suncoast Arrhythmia Care15004 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6011Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Florida Cardiology Group7614 Jacque Rd Ste C, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 382-5327Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is a very caring and knowledgeable physician. He answered all my questions about Afib before engaging in treatment that resolved the condition. As a lawyer in the community I know quality, and Dr. Patel is high quality
About Dr. Darshan Patel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1487811931
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
