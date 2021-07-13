Overview

Dr. Darshan Mahajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Mahajan works at NEUROLOGY CENTER INC in Elyria, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.