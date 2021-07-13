Dr. Darshan Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Mahajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darshan Mahajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Center Inc673 E River St, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 323-6422
-
2
Champaign Dental Group3600 Kolbe Rd Ste 208, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 989-6422
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajan?
I have seen Dr Mahajan for over 30 yrs. I remember to sit straight, shoulders back because of him. He remembers the least of my past complaints and maybe due to his great record keeping. Yes it takes awhile to be seen in the office but not once have I ever been delt with rudely by the staff. I look forward to his bowties and his kindness. Thank you for being my Doctor. -H.B.
About Dr. Darshan Mahajan, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1871568881
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati Hosps
- U Cincinnati Hosps
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Dr. Mahajan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahajan speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.