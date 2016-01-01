Dr. Darshan Dhingani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhingani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Dhingani, MD
Dr. Darshan Dhingani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Dr. Jamal Haleem4001 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions
Dignity Health Telemedicine Network6403 Coyle Ave Fl 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1053547968
- Icahn School of Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Fairview Hosp-Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Dr. Dhingani speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
