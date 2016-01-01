See All Cardiologists in Sacramento, CA
Overview

Dr. Darshan Dhingani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Dr. Dhingani works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA and Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jamal Haleem
    4001 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Telemedicine Network
    6403 Coyle Ave Fl 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Folsom - Specialty Care
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Respiratory Management
Pneumonia
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Darshan Dhingani, MD

  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
  • 15 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
  • Male
  • 1053547968
Education & Certifications

  • Icahn School of Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
  • Fairview Hosp-Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
  • Med Coll, Baroda U
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital

