Dr. Darshan Anandu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anandu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Anandu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darshan Anandu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and East Houston Hospital & Clinics.
Dr. Anandu works at
Locations
-
1
GI Specialists of Houston1140 Westmont Dr Ste 350, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 347-3945
-
2
GI Specialists of Houston2802 Garth Rd Ste 103, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 805-3676
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anandu?
Dr Anandu took excellent care of me and gave me advice that helped me tremendously with my bloating! Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Darshan Anandu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487657680
Education & Certifications
- University Texas
- University Tex Med Brd|University Texas Medctr Brd
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston|University Texas Med Center Brd
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anandu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anandu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anandu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anandu works at
Dr. Anandu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anandu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anandu speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Anandu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anandu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anandu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anandu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.