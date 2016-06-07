Overview

Dr. Darryl Willoughby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Willoughby works at Gary Y Chen MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.