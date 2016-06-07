Dr. Darryl Willoughby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willoughby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Willoughby, MD
Overview
Dr. Darryl Willoughby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.
Dr. Willoughby works at
Locations
California Orthopedic Institute Inc1513 S Grand Ave Ste 208, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 765-8088
California Hospital Medical Center1401 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 748-2411MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 668-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willoughby is amazing. He completely reconstructed my acl after being torn for 6 years. He was friendly everytime, made sure I understood the complete procedure and checked on me before iIwent home. This doctor changed my athletic life.
About Dr. Darryl Willoughby, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962585570
Education & Certifications
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willoughby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willoughby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willoughby speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.