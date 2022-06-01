Overview

Dr. Darryl Willett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Willett works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.