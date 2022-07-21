Dr. Darryl Waid, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Waid, DMD
Overview
Dr. Darryl Waid, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Scottsboro, AL.
Locations
Broad Street Dental Care1202 S Broad St, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 635-7319Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I visited Broad Street Dental a week ago to check into a root canal. When we were greeted, it was one of the best experiences visiting a Dentist that we have ever had. From meeting all the staff to meeting our dentist Dr. Waid. After my consultation with Dr Waid, they scheduled the root canal on 07/19/2022. Dr Waid was the most caring and professional dentist I have had the pleasure of working with. He will be our Dentist for life! I highly recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Darryl Waid, DMD
- Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Waid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Waid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Waid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.