Dr. Darryl Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darryl Thomas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with John A. Feagin, Jr. Sports Medicine Fellowship At West Point & The Hospital For Special Surgery
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
1
Greystone Plaza, Suite 3707200 N Mopac Expy Ste 370, Austin, TX 78731 Directions
2
Direct Orthopedic Care- Central Austin3110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 599-9510Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, explained my condition in detail and didn't rush me to schedule surgery. Everyone in the office was extremely nice.
About Dr. Darryl Thomas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, French
- 1326029497
Education & Certifications
- John A. Feagin, Jr. Sports Medicine Fellowship At West Point & The Hospital For Special Surgery
- The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
