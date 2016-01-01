Overview

Dr. Darryl Tan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Lakewood Pediatric Associates in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

