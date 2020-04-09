Dr. Darryl Prime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Prime, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darryl Prime, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Prime works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Cardiovascular Associates PC1102 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 467-2694
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prime?
Recommend Dr. Prime without reservations. He is excellent.
About Dr. Darryl Prime, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982668828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prime has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prime accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prime works at
Dr. Prime has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Prime. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prime.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.