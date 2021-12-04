See All Hand Surgeons in College Station, TX
Dr. Darryl Peterson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Darryl Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their fellowship with Christine Kleinert Inst for Surg of Hand

Dr. Peterson works at CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates
    2803 Earl Rudder Fwy S Ste 103, College Station, TX 77845
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Neuroplasty
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ataxia
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sternum Fracture
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Point Injection
Wrist Fusion

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(13)
Dec 04, 2021
Dr. Peterson is a unique individual. He's direct and to the point. He showed me on my X-ray what was causing my pain and explained to me what his first course of action would be. Of course it's PT. Insurance companies will not approve surgeries unless PT has been obtained. Not saying I will need surgery, but who knows. I like his style and will continue to use him.
Steven — Dec 04, 2021
About Dr. Darryl Peterson, MD

  Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  English
  Male
  1396993416
Education & Certifications

  Christine Kleinert Inst for Surg of Hand
  BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
  Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
  Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Darryl Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peterson works at CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

