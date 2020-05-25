Dr. Darryl Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darryl Mueller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Locations
Berks ENT Surgical Associates1 Granite Point Dr Ste 300, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-9728
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing! The best surgeon I could have had for my child. He has the best bedside manner! Very kind and, most importantly, took the best care of my child possible. I would recommend him to anyone. He is the best.
About Dr. Darryl Mueller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology
