Dr. Darryl Lau, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darryl Lau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Lau works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jerome L Shupack MD
    530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-2427
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Darryl Lau, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801138060
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Darryl Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lau works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lau’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

