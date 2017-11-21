Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haycock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM
Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Haycock Foot and Ankle Center LLC2311 Baton Rouge, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 228-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Always have had wonderful experiences with Dr.Haycock ! He is very friendly and actually listens to whats going on ! I has a total of 4 surgeries that he completed and had no issues since !
About Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Joint Township District Memorial Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Haycock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haycock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haycock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haycock has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haycock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haycock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haycock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haycock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haycock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.