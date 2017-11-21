Overview

Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Haycock works at Haycock Foot & Ankle Center LLC in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.