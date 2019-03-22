Dr. Darryl Elzinga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elzinga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Elzinga, MD
Overview
Dr. Darryl Elzinga, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
West Michigan Ear Center Plc.4880 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-9697
Ear Nose and Throat Center PC655 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 575-1212
Ear Nose & Throat Centers2373 64th St SW Ste 2300, Byron Center, MI 49315 Directions (616) 531-4464
Spectrum Health Center for Acute Rehabilitation1840 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 954-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super friendly and is so talented working with kids. Definitely made my little boy feel comfortable. Excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Darryl Elzinga, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275524951
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elzinga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elzinga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elzinga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elzinga has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elzinga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elzinga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elzinga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elzinga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elzinga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.