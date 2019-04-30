See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (15)
24 years of experience
Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Elmouchi works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spectrum Health Med Group
    2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 (616) 885-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    I had head of EP at U of M treat me unsuccessfully . Had a second ablation done by Dr Elmouchi. I can’t say enough about my experience with Dr Elmouchi and his team. I wouldn’t consider anyone else. I’ve been atrial fib free for going on 10 years.
    — Apr 30, 2019
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548240732
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Michigan Health System
    Internship
    • Ucsf Med Ctr San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elmouchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elmouchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elmouchi works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Elmouchi’s profile.

    Dr. Elmouchi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmouchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmouchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmouchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmouchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmouchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

