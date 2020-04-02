Dr. Darryl Dirisio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirisio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Dirisio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darryl Dirisio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Dirisio works at
Locations
Adirondack Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208
Neuroscience Institute391 Myrtle Ave Ste 1B, Albany, NY 12208
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with herniated disc at 6-7. He recommended a disc replacement. I had this procedure done about 5 years ago. It was best decision of my life. Pain free and full range of motion. Other than the wait to get in, and the wait in the exam room. I would and have recommended Dr Dirisio several times!
About Dr. Darryl Dirisio, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Neurosurgery
