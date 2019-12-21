Dr. Dias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darryl Dias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darryl Dias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7388 Turfway Rd Ste 101, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 525-0005
-
2
Edgewood Cardiac Cath Lab Heart & Vascular Institu711 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-0774
-
3
New Horizons Family Practice120 Progress Way, Owenton, KY 40359 Directions (859) 331-0774
-
4
St. Elizabeth Physicians Heart & Vascular900 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-0774Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
5
St. Elizabeth Physicians Aurora Primary Care204 Bridgeway St, Aurora, IN 47001 Directions (855) 227-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dias?
Very informative and explained everything very well. Dr. Dias is engaging and knows his stuff!
About Dr. Darryl Dias, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679576771
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dias has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dias speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.