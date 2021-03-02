Dr. Darryl Blinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Blinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Darryl Blinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Blinski works at
Locations
MyLooks Inc.6330 Manor Ln Ste 100, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 598-0091
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a Facelift with Dr. Blinski at age 53, AWESOME !! Am now 61 and thinking of having another.....soon. Last about 10 + yrs but saggy skin that was removed years ago is gone so I can still see the results from the first lift. I was and still am happy with the results.
About Dr. Darryl Blinski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- George Washington University Med Center
- U Miami Sch Med Affil Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blinski speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Blinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.