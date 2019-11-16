Overview

Dr. Darryl Auston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Auston works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surg Associates of SE Ga in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.