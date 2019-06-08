See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Appleton works at Sleep and Fatigue Treatment Center / Appleton Clinic in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep and Fatigue Treatment Center / Appleton Clinic
    2499 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    My Bodyworx Inc.
    301 W Atlantic Ave Ste O6, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 450-8328
  3. 3
    Sleep and Fatigue Treatment Center / Appleton Clinic
    2701 E Atlantic Blvd # 22, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 450-8328

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Apnea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Appleton?

Jun 08, 2019
No hesitation to review Dr. Appleton. He is a life saver. I had not had a good night sleep in almost 15 years. I was prescribed numerous sleep medications over the years which after 15 years they began to lose their effectiveness. I also tried acupuncture, hypnosis, sleep study and nothing worked. I finally found Dr. Appleton, who both specializes in sleep disorders and is a board certified Phychiatrist. I was counting pills and always worried about running out of sleeping pills and other medications prescribed to help relax and fall asleep. Dr. Appleton helped me immediately. I feel like shouting off the rooftop or starting a blog to help other insomnia sufferers. It pays to go to the best and get help. My only regret is not realizing that there was help out there and I should have focused my energy in finding a well educated Doctor.
Sylvia Pecaro in Delray beach, FL — Jun 08, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Appleton to family and friends

Dr. Appleton's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Appleton

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD.

About Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD

Specialties
  • Sleep Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437361953
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Toronto
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
Residency
Internship
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ross University, School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Appleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Appleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.