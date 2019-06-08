Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD
Overview
Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Appleton works at
Locations
Sleep and Fatigue Treatment Center / Appleton Clinic2499 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
My Bodyworx Inc.301 W Atlantic Ave Ste O6, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Directions (561) 450-8328
Sleep and Fatigue Treatment Center / Appleton Clinic2701 E Atlantic Blvd # 22, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (561) 450-8328
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appleton?
No hesitation to review Dr. Appleton. He is a life saver. I had not had a good night sleep in almost 15 years. I was prescribed numerous sleep medications over the years which after 15 years they began to lose their effectiveness. I also tried acupuncture, hypnosis, sleep study and nothing worked. I finally found Dr. Appleton, who both specializes in sleep disorders and is a board certified Phychiatrist. I was counting pills and always worried about running out of sleeping pills and other medications prescribed to help relax and fall asleep. Dr. Appleton helped me immediately. I feel like shouting off the rooftop or starting a blog to help other insomnia sufferers. It pays to go to the best and get help. My only regret is not realizing that there was help out there and I should have focused my energy in finding a well educated Doctor.
About Dr. Darryl Appleton, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437361953
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.