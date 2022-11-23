Overview

Dr. Darry Johnson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Kansas, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at AZ INTEGRATED NEURO SPINE & PAIN in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.