Dr. Darry Johnson, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Darry Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Darry Johnson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Kansas, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
1
AZ Integrated Neuro Spine & Pain6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 180, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 322-5700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson is a highly skilled professional, he tells you exactly what to expect with medical procedures. He is compassionate, gentle and a very good listener. He has an open mind and freely discusses treatment possibilities with you in regards to your neurological condition and symptomology. I highly recommend Dr. Johnson as a neurologist.
About Dr. Darry Johnson, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326088428
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University Of Kansas, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.