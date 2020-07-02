Overview

Dr. Darron Bacal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bacal works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Milford, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT, Orange, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.