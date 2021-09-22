Dr. Darrin Rotman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrin Rotman, MD
Dr. Darrin Rotman, MD is a Dermatologist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Adventhealth Wauchula.
Davenport Office171 Webb Dr Ste 1, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 547-6255
Darrin A Rotman MD PA3109 Medical Way, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (727) 393-5300
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Before moving to Florida, I had one of the really great dermatologists in the world, Allan Gilbert in Fort Wayne. I would rank Dr. Darrel Rotman almost as highly. I hadn't been to see a dermatologist in about 7 years, so I had several issues. The doc dealt with all of them - and even had the guts to say "I don't know" about a couple that needed to be investigated. Given my age and the over 55 years that I have spent in the sun - "tanning my hide" as the Beach Boys sang, I feel that his insistence that I get a checkup every 6 months is valid. (Just as long as my insurance pays 100%!) In short I can highly recommend this doc!
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Rotman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rotman speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotman.
