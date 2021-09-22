Overview

Dr. Darrin Rotman, MD is a Dermatologist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Adventhealth Wauchula.



Dr. Rotman works at American Institute of Dermatology, P.A. in Davenport, FL with other offices in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.