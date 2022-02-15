Overview

Dr. Darrin Luu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Luu works at Bienestar Medical Center Inc in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.