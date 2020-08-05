Overview

Dr. Darrin Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Levin works at Retina Consultants Of Michigan in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.