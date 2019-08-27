See All General Surgeons in Draper, UT
Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD

General Surgery
5 (147)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Hansen works at Utah Lap Band in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Lap Band
    96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 409 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Abscess
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 147 ratings
    Patient Ratings (147)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Love your staff. Great to see Kristi back.
    — Aug 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD
    About Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952417990
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    147 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

