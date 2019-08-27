Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Utah Lap Band96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 409 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5896
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love your staff. Great to see Kristi back.
About Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952417990
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
