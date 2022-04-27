Dr. Darrin Dallegge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallegge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrin Dallegge, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrin Dallegge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Locations
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 345-0600Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dallegge was great, extremely knowledgeable and comforting. His staff was professional and helpful. No wait, in and out…..great experience.
About Dr. Darrin Dallegge, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740335728
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
