Cardiology
Dr. Darrin Breaux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans

Dr. Breaux works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Gonzales, LA and Lutcher, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center
    8888 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Brittany Office
    5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Gonzales
    2647 S Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 319, Gonzales, LA 70737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Lutcher Satellite Clinic
    1731 Lutcher Ave, Lutcher, LA 70071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • St. James Parish Hospital
  • West Feliciana Parish Hospital

Heart Disease
Hypotension
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypotension
Chest Pain

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr Breaux always listens and hears what his patient is concerned about. He explains everything to you and is an amazing physician!
    Sarah Overby — Dec 20, 2022
    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1902807167
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • Cardiovascular Disease
