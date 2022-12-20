Dr. Darrin Breaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrin Breaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrin Breaux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Breaux works at
Locations
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center8888 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions
Brittany Office5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-0933Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Gonzales2647 S Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 319, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 769-0933
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Lutcher Satellite Clinic1731 Lutcher Ave, Lutcher, LA 70071 Directions (225) 769-0933
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- St. James Parish Hospital
- West Feliciana Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Breaux always listens and hears what his patient is concerned about. He explains everything to you and is an amazing physician!
About Dr. Darrin Breaux, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1902807167
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breaux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
