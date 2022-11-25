Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neibaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Neibaur works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Office9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 896-6043
-
2
American Surgery Centers of Las Vegas2575 Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-3937
-
3
Nevada Eye & Ear2598 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 896-6943
-
4
Nevada Eye Physicians - Henderson1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 896-6043
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neibaur?
Dr Niebaur and his staff are great! He just did my cataract surgery and it went perfect and my vision is amazing! He is a caring, thoughtful Dr who cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134375918
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neibaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neibaur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neibaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neibaur works at
Dr. Neibaur has seen patients for Posterior Scleritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neibaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neibaur speaks Spanish.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Neibaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neibaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neibaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neibaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.