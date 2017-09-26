Overview

Dr. Darrick McDanald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. McDanald works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

