Dr. Darrick McDanald, MD
Overview
Dr. Darrick McDanald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1023 New Moody Ln Ste 103, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 510, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I for one am very great full for Dr.McDanald. I couldn't ask for a better OBGYN. Even through all the medical problems I have had he has made sure that all of the one's he could fix he has. So if you are in need of a wonderful an great OBGYN I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Darrick McDanald, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDanald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDanald using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDanald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McDanald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDanald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDanald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDanald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.