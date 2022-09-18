See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (72)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Darrick Antell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Antell works at Darrick Antell MD FACS in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients.

    Darrick Antell MD FACS
    850 Park Ave, New York, NY 10075

Benign Tumor
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Sep 18, 2022
Wonderful! I had Breast Implant surgery with Dr. Antell over 10 years ago and now had Breast Explant surgery. Both experiences were wonderful. This procedure went smooth, and I felt surprisingly well post op. Pain was mild, and I did not need the antibiotics prescribed. I was also pleasantly surprised with the results. I would highly recommend Dr. Antell.
About Dr. Darrick Antell, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  41 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1669531331
Education & Certifications

  Medical College Of Ohio
  NY Hosp & Cornell Med Ctr (Plastic Surgery)
  Stanford University Hospital (General Surgery)
  University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
  Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  Mount Sinai Morningside
  Lenox Hill Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Darrick Antell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Antell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Antell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Antell works at Darrick Antell MD FACS in New York, NY.

72 patients have reviewed Dr. Antell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.