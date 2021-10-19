Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 97 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 2, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 254-1530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alaimo?
He is extremely thorough and explains things well. I felt like a person, not a number. Excellent staff as well.
About Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861455586
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alaimo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alaimo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alaimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alaimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alaimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.