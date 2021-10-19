See All Neurologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD

Neurology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    97 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 2, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 254-1530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
TCD Bubble Test
Home Sleep Study
Wada Test
TCD Bubble Test
Home Sleep Study

Wada Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2021
    He is extremely thorough and explains things well. I felt like a person, not a number. Excellent staff as well.
    Janet Milligan — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861455586
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrick Alaimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alaimo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alaimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaimo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alaimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alaimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

