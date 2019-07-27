Dr. Darrice Collins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrice Collins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Darrice Collins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conyers, GA.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Podiatry Inc1025 E Freeway Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (770) 929-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
Dr. Collins is phenomenal! From the moment he walks in the room, he is sincerely listening to you, explaining treatment in a thoughtful manner, and genuinely caring about you as a patient. I was impressed by him at every visit. I am so thankful to have had such a positive experience with my foot injury - I recommend him to any friends and family with foot and ankle injuries/problems/etc. I am pain free and it is like I never injured my foot! If only all doctors could be as awesome as Dr. Collins!
About Dr. Darrice Collins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1760802268
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.