Dr. Darren Winkler, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Winkler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Winkler works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6666
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Thomaston76 Watertown Rd, Thomaston, CT 06787 Directions (860) 496-8990
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 678-6723
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best foot doctor ever, I would not trust these tootsies to anyone else. Kind, efficient, the best.
About Dr. Darren Winkler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1710966403
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler works at
Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.