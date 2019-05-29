Dr. Darren Weinheimer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Weinheimer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Darren Weinheimer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
Parker M Gennett Dpm134 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-9018
Lourdes Center for Family Health - Main Street303 Main St, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-9018
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-9018Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weinheimer is an excellent DPM. I very highly recommend him. He takes time to listen and answer any questions I have had regarding my care.
About Dr. Darren Weinheimer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinheimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinheimer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.