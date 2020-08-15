See All Podiatrists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM

Podiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Wardle works at Ankle & Foot Of Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stevens Foot Ankle Llp
    7315 212th St SW Ste 103, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 775-6996
    Ankle and Foot of Edmonds
    7320 216th St SW Ste 320B, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 775-6996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2020
    I would strongly recommend Dr Wardle, Podiatrist to patients who needs foot surgeries. Dr is a well experienced in his trade. He explains the procedure before and after, made me calmed, relaxed & less stressed. My anxiety & fear greatly overwhelms me but on the moment of injecting the anesthesia to my great toe nail removal/avulsion, i feel numb, then he said" I'm done" just like that, very quick. Honestly, tooth extraction is painful than my great toe nail total removal.
    Y. Olive — Aug 15, 2020
    About Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760566426
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Foot and Surgeons
    Residency
    • Fifth Ave Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric
    Undergraduate School
    • Biose State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wardle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wardle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wardle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wardle works at Ankle & Foot Of Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wardle’s profile.

    Dr. Wardle has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wardle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wardle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wardle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wardle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

