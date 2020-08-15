Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wardle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM
Overview
Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Locations
Stevens Foot Ankle Llp7315 212th St SW Ste 103, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 775-6996
Ankle and Foot of Edmonds7320 216th St SW Ste 320B, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 775-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wardle?
I would strongly recommend Dr Wardle, Podiatrist to patients who needs foot surgeries. Dr is a well experienced in his trade. He explains the procedure before and after, made me calmed, relaxed & less stressed. My anxiety & fear greatly overwhelms me but on the moment of injecting the anesthesia to my great toe nail removal/avulsion, i feel numb, then he said" I'm done" just like that, very quick. Honestly, tooth extraction is painful than my great toe nail total removal.
About Dr. Darren Wardle, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760566426
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Foot and Surgeons
- Fifth Ave Hosp
- Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric
- Biose State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wardle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wardle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wardle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wardle has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wardle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wardle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wardle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wardle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.