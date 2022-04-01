See All Cardiologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Darren Traub, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darren Traub, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Traub works at St. Luke's Cardiology Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - 8th Avenue
    1469 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Allentown
    1648 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 628-8038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease

Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Thomas Kozlowski — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Darren Traub, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679602288
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Traub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Traub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Traub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Traub has seen patients for Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Traub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

