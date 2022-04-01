Overview

Dr. Darren Traub, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Traub works at St. Luke's Cardiology Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.