Overview

Dr. Darren Tishler, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama



Dr. Tishler works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.