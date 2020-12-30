Dr. Darren Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Tate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Fort Worth Office1327 Hemphill St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 612-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Extremely nice and helpful throughout both pregnancies. Just an overall awesome doc.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- John P Smith Hospital
- JPS
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Uta
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tate speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.