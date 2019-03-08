See All Rheumatologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tabechian works at Allergy Immunology Rheumatology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology Clinic At Mary Parkes Asthma Center
    400 Red Creek Dr Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 486-0901
    Lattimore Services Organization LLC
    125 Lattimore Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 486-0901
    Ur Neurosurgery Canandaigua
    395 West St Ste 007, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 486-0901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Auburn Community Hospital
  • F.F. Thompson Hospital
  • Geneva General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 08, 2019
    I have been his patient for 10 years. Ask a question and he will give you a solid answer back. Give him a smile and he will quickly give you one back. You want to stay alive? H e will do everything he can to help you! I am not going anywhere.
    — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417977489
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabechian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabechian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabechian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabechian has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabechian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabechian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabechian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabechian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabechian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

