Dr. Darren Steinberger, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darren Steinberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Steinberger works at Kaiser Permanente 4950 Sunset Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Los Alamos Medical Center
    Kaiser Permanente Los Alamos Medical Center
    4950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 13, 2020
    Awesome hospitalist! Took great care of me. Very thorough, bright and incredibly nice. Really good doctor. Highly recommend.
    Martin — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Darren Steinberger, MD

    Internal Medicine
    15 years of experience
    English
    1639304421
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steinberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinberger works at Kaiser Permanente 4950 Sunset Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Steinberger’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

