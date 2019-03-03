Overview

Dr. Darren Soong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Soong works at Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center - Henderson in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.