Dr. Darren Sigal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Sigal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin
Dr. Sigal works at
Locations
1
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7797
2
Champaign Dental Group3605 Vista Way Bldg B, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 547-1010
3
Mercy Physicians Medical Group3366 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 230-0400
4
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Dr Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 637-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sigal is a tremendous doctor who is at the forefront of research. I found him to be kind and caring and very busy. As busy as he is, he made time to answer my questions and give me the hope and care I needed to survive my cancer.
About Dr. Darren Sigal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1417120080
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigal.
