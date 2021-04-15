Dr. Darren Sidney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Sidney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Sidney, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Charleston Heart Specialists - Charleston9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 305, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0615Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Charleston Heart Specialists570 Long Point Rd Ste 240, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 502-7859
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I was doubtful and apprehensive about trying another ablation after having a failed attempt with another EP years ago, Dr. Sidney and his staff walked me through it every step of the way and were able to successfully ablate. He and his staff are kind, caring, accessible, and very prompt with answering any questions or concerns. I highly recommend him and his team for any of your electrical cardiac issues.
About Dr. Darren Sidney, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073600540
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University - Washington DC
- State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
