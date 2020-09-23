Dr. Darren Schuhmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuhmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Schuhmacher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Schuhmacher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Mason
Dr. Schuhmacher works at
Locations
Pain Management Physicians of Dallas1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-7700Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Dallas Pain Consultants2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 410, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 948-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Dr. Schumacher has taken care of me for years. What a caring, compassionate physician. He listens & doesn’t rush appointments. I would always give him A+
About Dr. Darren Schuhmacher, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1861422479
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason
- Scott & White Hosp-Tex A&M U
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuhmacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuhmacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuhmacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuhmacher works at
Dr. Schuhmacher has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuhmacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuhmacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuhmacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuhmacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuhmacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.