Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darren Rothschild, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Rothschild, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Rothschild works at
Locations
Darren M. Rothschild, MD PA1931 Nebraska Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 786-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I am from a family of physicians and Dr. Rothschild was recommended to me by my psychologist. He does a thorough intake exam and changed my medications completely, even recommending a third psychologist specialist. He is Duke University trained and well educated and experienced in all the pharmaceuticals. Also knows great area psychologists. Highly recommend. Life changing! Also, wonderful office staff - a real person answers the phone during business hours!
About Dr. Darren Rothschild, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952486383
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Florida
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.