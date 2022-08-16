See All Psychiatrists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Darren Rothschild, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (20)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darren Rothschild, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Rothschild works at Darren M. Rothschild, MD PA in Palm Harbor, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Darren M. Rothschild, MD PA
    1931 Nebraska Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 786-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 16, 2022
    I am from a family of physicians and Dr. Rothschild was recommended to me by my psychologist. He does a thorough intake exam and changed my medications completely, even recommending a third psychologist specialist. He is Duke University trained and well educated and experienced in all the pharmaceuticals. Also knows great area psychologists. Highly recommend. Life changing! Also, wonderful office staff - a real person answers the phone during business hours!
    About Dr. Darren Rothschild, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952486383
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • ROLLINS COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothschild works at Darren M. Rothschild, MD PA in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rothschild’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

