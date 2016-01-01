Dr. Ramoutar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darren Ramoutar, DO
Overview
Dr. Darren Ramoutar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ashtabula County Medical Center2420 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Directions (440) 994-7622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Marietta Memorial Hospital401 Matthew St, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (844) 474-6522
- 3 3540 State Highway 16 S Ste 1D, Bandera, TX 78003 Directions (830) 522-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darren Ramoutar, DO
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
