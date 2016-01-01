Overview

Dr. Darren Ramoutar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramoutar works at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, OH with other offices in Marietta, OH and Bandera, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.